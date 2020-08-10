Derrius Guice strangled his girlfriend until she passed out in March, and she awoke to him crying, according to new court documents obtained Monday by The Washington Post.
The former LSU running back was released from Washington's NFL team following his arrest Friday in connection with multiple domestic violence incidents going back several months.
The strangulation incident described in the court documents happened at Guice's home, according to the Post. During that same incident, Guice also pushed his girlfriend and pulled her hair, the Post reports.
The woman -- identified only by her initials in court documents -- told investigators that she left shortly after that incident to catch a flight, and took photos of her injuries in the airport bathroom during a layover.
Other incidents described in the documents: The woman said Guice pushed her to the ground in his home in April and another time in February, and at one point he threw her cell phone into the street.
Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft out of LSU. The Louisiana native tore the ACL in his left knee in the preseason and didn't make his pro debut until 2019.
Guice played in just five games last season after injuring his his right knee and then his left knee again. He was expected to be a part of Washington's backfield and was signed through the 2021 season as part of his rookie contract.