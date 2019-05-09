WHO: LSU at Arkansas
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (4-4, 5.30 ERA, 52.2 IP, 20 BB, 45 SO); Arkansas – Fr. LHP Patrick Wicklander (5-1, 3.91 ERA, 50.2 IP, 29 BB, 71 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has struggled against left-handed pitching during its Southeastern Conference games. The Tigers are batting .244 against lefties, opposed to .287 against righties. Now they face Wicklander. The freshman has not pitched more than 5 ⅔ innings, but he has not allowed more than four runs.