lsubaseball.050819 HS 857.JPG
Buy Now

LSU third baseman Chris Reid (17) throws to first base to force Louisiana Tech third baseman Tanner Huddleston out in the fourth inning, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU at Arkansas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (4-4, 5.30 ERA, 52.2 IP, 20 BB, 45 SO); Arkansas – Fr. LHP Patrick Wicklander (5-1, 3.91 ERA, 50.2 IP, 29 BB, 71 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has struggled against left-handed pitching during its Southeastern Conference games. The Tigers are batting .244 against lefties, opposed to .287 against righties. Now they face Wicklander. The freshman has not pitched more than 5 ⅔ innings, but he has not allowed more than four runs.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments