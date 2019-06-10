Demouy Kennedy, a four-star linebacker out of Theodore, Alabama, opened up on his decision to commit to the instate Crimson Tide over LSU.
In an interview with 247Sports, Kennedy said his recruitment came down to the two SEC West football programs before he made his decision Sunday morning.
“Bama, they had me as a hybrid and that’s what I’ve always wanted to play,” Kennedy told BamaOnLine. “I feel like that’s what I’m good at playing. LSU, they had me as just a pass rusher and they told me they weren’t going to drop me in coverage. I didn’t like that. I went with what’s best for me. It was between the battle of LSU and Bama. And when I found out how both were going to use me I knew what I wanted to do.”
LSU currently boasts the No. 2 recruiting class for 2020, one spot behind defending national champion Clemson and one spot ahead of Alabama.
The Tigers have 18 commitments already, including two five-stars and 12 four-stars. The Crimson Tide have 19 commitments, including Kennedy, with two five-stars and 13 four stars.
Early signing period begins Dec. 18 and concludes Dec. 20. Any unsigned players after that 72-hour window can sign starting Feb. 5, 2020.
