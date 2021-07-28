The LSU basketball team will play Kentucky twice in the upcoming season for the first time since 2016, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.
While it didn't announce dates, game times or television networks, the league released the opponents for the 18-game conference slate that will likely begin in late December.
LSU faced perennial league champion Kentucky twice in 2014 as well. That year and in 2016 the schools split the two games with each prevailing on its home court.
LSU will also play Tennessee in a home-and-home. It will be the first time the two teams have met in the regular season since 2015.
That year, the Tigers won on rhe road before the Vols returned the favor in Baton Rouge 18 days later.
For the seventh consecutive year, Will Wade's team will go against its permanent schedule partners — Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M — in a home-and-home.
LSU will also face Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Tigers will also play at Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Vanderbilt to round out their schedule.
2022 LSU SEC opponents
Dates, times, networks TBA
Home
Alabama
Arkansas
Georgia
Kentucky
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Away
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Kentucky
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
LSU's nonconference schedule
As of July 28
Tue., Nov. 9: UL-Monroe
Fri., Nov. 12: Texas State
Mon., Nov. 15: Liberty
Mon., Nov. 22: Belmont
Fri., Nov. 26: vs. Penn State
Emerald Coast Classic, Niceville, Fla.
Sat., Nov. 27: vs. Oregon State or Wake Forest
Emerald Coast Classic, at Niceville, Fla.
Wed., Dec. 1: Ohio University
Sat., Dec. 11: vs. Georgia Tech
Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta
Tue., Dec. 14: Northwestern State
Sat., Dec. 18: vs. Louisiana Tech
at Bossier City
Wed., Dec. 22: Lipscomb
Sat., Jan. 29: at TCU
Big 12/SEC Challenge