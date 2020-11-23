With one fewer game than allowed by the NCAA after it decided to withdraw from the Golden Window Classic in Nebraska, LSU coach Will Wade added Southeastern Louisiana to his team's schedule Monday.
The game will serve as the home opener for LSU, which will face Southeastern in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Ticket information for LSU's six home games will be sent to season ticket holders soon, according to a news release.
The game with Southeastern will be streamed only by SECN+ and carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
After opting out of the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska, Saint Louis invited LSU to open its season in the Billiken Classic in St. Louis later this week.
LSU will meet Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 6 p.m. Thursday in Saint Louis U.'s Chaifetz Center. The game will only be available on the LSU radio network.
The Tigers will also play host Saint Louis on Saturday. Tip time for that game has not been determined.