LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was quite the hoops star growing up, but she showed on Friday that she also isn't too shabby when it comes to baseball.
Mulkey played baseball with the boys at Nesom Junior High in Tickfaw, Louisiana, before becoming a star on the hardwood at Hammond High School and Louisiana Tech.
On Thursday, Mulkey proved she could still sling a baseball with ease at the age of 59.
With LSU baseball opening the season on Friday in a three-game home series against Maine, Mulkey took the field at Alex Box Stadium and made some tosses in the outfield.
She was throwing the ball with her son, former LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson.
Robertson is currently an infielder in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system.