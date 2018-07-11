The final touch on the LSU men’s basketball non-conference schedule was completed Wednesday, as ESPN announced the bracket and parings for the AdvoCare Invitational on Thanksgiving weekend in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
LSU will open at 6 p.m. CST Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving day) against College of Charleston at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility at Walt Disney World. The game will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
The Tigers will then face either UAB or Florida State on Nov. 23 in the eight-team event. After an off day Nov. 24, the tournament will conclude on Nov. 25.
The field also features reigning NCAA champion Villanova taking on Canisius and Oklahoma State against Memphis on the opposite side of the bracket.
Charleston went 26-8 this past season and reached the NCAA tournament, losing 62-58 to Auburn in the first round. LSU and Charleston met in 2014, 2015 and 2016, with the Tigers holding a 2-1 series advantage.
LSU and Memphis are already scheduled to play Nov. 13 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, completing a home-and-home series after LSU won 71-61 at Memphis this past season.
This will be LSU’s second appearance in the AdvoCare Invitational. The Tigers went 2-1 in the tournament in 2013, beating Saint Joseph’s before losing to Memphis and beating Butler.
LSU opens the 2018-19 season Nov. 6 against Southeastern Louisiana in the PMAC. Aside from the AdvoCare tournament, the Tigers will play only two other non-conference games away from home: Dec. 12 at Houston and Dec. 15 against St. Mary’s in Las Vegas.
LSU’s SEC schedule is expected to be announced in August, according to the school.
LSU non-conference schedule
Nov. 6: Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 9: UNC Greensboro
Nov. 13: Memphis
Nov. 16: Louisiana Tech
AdvoCare Invitational (Lake Buena Vista, Fla.)
Nov. 22: Charleston (6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Nov. 23: UAB or Florida State (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Nov. 25: TBD
Dec. 1: Grambling
Dec. 9: Incarnate Word
Dec. 12: at Houston
MGM Resorts Showcase (Las Vegas)
Dec 15: St. Mary’s
Dec. 21: Furman
Dec. 28: UL-Monroe