The theme of this LSU women’s basketball season so far has been like putting together a puzzle.
Senior forward Ayana Mitchell said that through the first five games of the season, the Lady Tigers (4-1) have been trying to figure out how to work well together and which puzzle pieces go where in an ideal situation.
“It’s kind of difficult when you have a core coming back with me, KP (Khayla Pointer) and Faustine (Aifuwa) and pieces that have been major outside of this university and this program and they’re trying to figure out their way,” Mitchell said. “People are just trying to figure out which piece they are.”
That will be a major key as the Lady Tigers hope to find their identity, both as individuals and as a team. Going into a matchup with Rutgers (4-0) — which dropped out of the AP Top 25 but is still receiving votes — the Lady Tigers must continue to focus on putting those things together.
LSU has continued to remain cohesive on the defensive side of the ball, but is beginning to get into an offensive rhythm, especially with the starters.
LSU guard Khayla Pointer is averaging 15 points per game, while freshman Tiara Young still works to get adjusted to the college level.
“I think in this game we’re just going to try to be us,” Mitchell said. “That defensive team that gets on the boards. The people that just grind and we have to do that for a full 40 minutes. I think this year we’re a lot better offensively. Having that offense and maintaining what we do on defense, I think that will be interesting to watch and play in.”
LSU coach Nikki Fargas emphasized how important it is to starting playing good basketball at this point in the season and have it all put together before conference play — from the execution on offense to controling the boards on both sides of the court.
“Rutgers is very athletic and they have a balanced attack so we’re going to have to keep them in front,” Fargas said. “They’re really good off the bounce. Great rebounding team and loves to get out in transition. It’s going to be a battle and that’s what you want. You want to be able to compete and play some of the best teams in the country and we’re able to do that.”
Rutgers guard Arella Guirantes can cause trouble for LSU as she averages 21.8 points per game, but the Lady Tigers are focused on doing what they need to do to win.
“I think just going into the game and preparing for it is just focusing on us,” Mitchell said. “Whoever we play, you’re always going to have scouting reports and watch film on that, but it really boils down to who are you?
“You lace your shoes up and put on your uniform just like they do, so at the end of the day, when you’re in the game, it’s me vs. you. That doesn’t come with scouting, it comes from who you are. If we can figure out who we are in our identity before that happens and get it set for 40 minutes, I think we’ll be fine.”