Alex Milazzo popped from his stance in the eighth inning of Game 1 of LSU’s doubleheader on Saturday. The freshman catcher held the ball in his right hand, showing the umpire evidence of a strikeout.

With two runners in scoring position and LSU clinging to a one-run lead, junior Devin Fontenot had reached a full count against Grant Richardson. The Indiana center fielder already had three hits.

Tension gathered inside Alex Box Stadium, but Fontenot struck out Richardson, ending another threat. Indiana emptied the bases. The Tigers jogged off the field, subdued in their celebration. They had escaped.

LSU played two close games against Indiana. The No. 11 Tigers pitched out of shaky situations and capitalized on mistakes in Game 1, winning 7-4 after Milazzo hit a two-run double in the eighth inning. LSU lost the second game of the doubleheader 7-2 as Indiana scored four runs the final two innings.

After a convincing win during the season opener, the doubleheader put LSU (2-1) in stressful situations. Coach Paul Mainieri compared Game 1 to a “nail-biter” in the Southeastern Conference.

“You're not always going to dominate games in baseball,” Mainieri said. “You've got to win the close ones if you want to have a great season.”

LSU flirted with danger throughout the first game of the doubleheader. Potential trouble began early when sophomore right-hander Landon Marceaux gave up a triple to the second batter, who later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Marceaux did not execute with his typical precision. He felt strong, but Marceaux missed as he tried nibbling at the corner of the plate. He often fell behind hitters — Marceaux threw 42 strikes and 31 balls — forcing himself to make stressful pitches.

“I didn't have my best stuff today,” Marceaux said. “It happens. I'll come out next time and we'll win another game.”

Though Marceaux struggled, he recorded outs when it mattered. During his 4⅓ innings pitched, Marceaux stranded four runners in scoring position.

“He doesn't give up,” Mainieri said. “It wasn't an easy outing for him.”

While Marceaux pitched out of jams, LSU pulled ahead 5-1 by the fourth inning. The Tigers manufactured runs through walks and singles from players near the bottom of the order. Milazzo and shortstop Hal Hughes, the last players in the lineup, drove in five runs.

After Marceaux allowed two runs, LSU turned to its bullpen. The Tigers continued to pitch out of trouble as they protected their lead.

Junior Trent Vietmeier ended an inning with a runner standing on third base. Nick Storz, making his first appearance since May 2018, induced a double-play with a runner in scoring position. And then Fontenot escaped the eighth inning. Though Indiana out-hit LSU, the Hoosiers went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

An hour after LSU recorded the final out, redshirt sophomore AJ Labas stepped onto the mound. Pitching for the first time in more than a year, Labas had missed the 2019 season after he underwent shoulder surgery.

Labas walked the leadoff hitter, then he cruised until he allowed a one-out triple in the third inning. He plunked the next batter. With runners on the corners, Labas surrendered a fly ball deep to center field. One run scored as Giovanni DiGiacomo caught the ball against the wall.

“The two balls they hit to center field, I left them up a little bit,” Labas said. “Other than that, I thought I threw really good tonight.”

Labas retired the next five batters he faced, but after allowing back-to-back singles in the fifth inning, LSU replaced him with Chase Costello. Indiana scored twice before Costello recorded the third out. The runs were charged to Labas.

As Game 2 continued, Mainieri felt the team losing its edge. Jaden Hill gave LSU a brief spark with two shutout innings, but the players had arrived at the stadium around 8:30 in the morning.

After freshman Cade Doughty drove in a run, making the score 3-1, Indiana stretched its lead as LSU reached into the depths of the bullpen. LSU didn’t put a runner in scoring position the final two innings — third baseman Zack Mathis hit a solo home run — and a once-close game slipped away.

“We didn't meet the challenge,” Mainieri said. “For me, this loss just means we're not going to go 56-0.”

Though LSU didn’t sweep the defending Big Ten regular-season champions, it won the series. Every year, Mainieri has told his players the season will get defined by their performance in close games. They experienced their first ones on Saturday.

“The more we play these before we get into SEC play,” Mainieri said, “the more hardened we become.”