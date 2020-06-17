One month after he entered the NCAA transfer portal looking for a new team, LSU baseball player CJ Willis announced Wednesday afternoon he had transferred to UL.
"Excited to announce that I will be starting a new chapter at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette!" Willis wrote on his Twitter account. "Thank you to LSU for some of the best years of my life! I will forever be grateful for the relationships and memories I have made there."
Willis arrived at LSU as a highly touted prospect selected in the 39th round of the 2018 MLB draft, but he started 12 games in two years, unable to stick in the everyday lineup.
Willis, who attended Ruston High School, has practiced outfield, first base and catcher. He appeared in five games this spring with one start. He did not collect a hit in four at-bats.