Once again on the ropes Sunday afternoon after blowing a late lead, LSU survived another near collapse to sweep its weekend series against UTSA, eventually winning 13-12 on a game-winning single from Gavin Dugas in the 11th inning.
Similar to their game Saturday night, the No. 15 Tigers had a comfortable lead — 9-4 entering the ninth inning — but a rough performance from the bullpen combined with two errors let UTSA (5-6) take its first lead in the 10th inning. LSU blew a lead in the eighth inning or later for the third straight game and seventh time this season.
But again, similar to its last game, LSU (14-3) surged on the verge of a loss. Trailing 12-9 in the bottom of the 10th inning, freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson and sophomore pinch-hitter Hayden Travinski smashed back-to-back home runs — LSU’s season-high fifth and sixth of the game, respectively — to tie the score.
After freshman Theo Millas pitched a scoreless frame in the 11th, pinch runner Will Safford trotted to second base. Each extra inning started with a runner at second base and no outs because of an agreement between the coaches.
Safford advanced to third on a passed ball, and Dugas looked for a pitch up in the strike zone. He singled into right-center field, prompting LSU’s players to explode out of the dugout and form a mass of humanity around him as they jumped through the dirt, finally settling in center field after their second consecutive win in extra innings.
“I love these guys,” Dugas said, his face red.
LSU needed the game-winning heroics despite taking a 9-2 lead into the seventh inning after it hit four home runs and received a quality start from redshirt junior right-hander AJ Labas. The Tigers turned to their bullpen, an embattled group that had surrendered the lead twice this weekend.
Freshman Javen Coleman allowed two runs over two innings before senior Aaron George entered with runners on first and second in the ninth inning. With one out, George induced a slow ground ball. Third baseman Cade Doughty tried throwing out the runner at first. His throw bounced off the wall in foul territory. Two runs scored.
UTSA continued cutting into the lead, first on an RBI double, then on a sacrifice fly as George struggled to locate his slider. LSU had two walks and two wild pitches during the inning. George allowed the game-tying run on a single.
Pushed into extra innings, UTSA took its first lead as LSU used three pitchers in the 10th inning. All three runs were charged to senior right-hander Trent Vietmeier, though one was unearned because of an error on sophomore second baseman Zach Arnold.
LSU faced similar situations multiple times the night before, cutting 7-4 and 9-7 leads in extra innings until Thompson hit a game-winning home run in the 13th inning. With one out Sunday afternoon and the runner on second, Thompson hooked a ball into the left-field bleachers. LSU trailed by one run.
Coach Paul Mainieri called on Travinski, a catcher with significant power who has been relegated to a pinch-hit role so far this season because of an elbow injury. The night before, Travinski struck out with a chance to score the winning run in the 10th inning, so before Sunday’s game Mainieri talked to him about being less selective.
“Do you know why I’m putting you in there?” Mainieri said. “I’m putting you up there to put one over the stands in left field.”
Travinski smashed the second pitch of his at-bat a projected 408 feet to center field for his first home run this season.
With the game tied, Millas worked around the runner on second base, retiring the side to give LSU the scoreless inning it needed. The players yelled and hollered as they left the field, knowing one run would win the game. Dugas obliged, ending an unusual weekend.
Before the game, Mainieri had told the position players they might need 12 runs. LSU had used more than half its pitchers Saturday night, leaving the bullpen with few options. The group struggled again, but for the second straight game, LSU survived its mistakes.
“I was wrong,” Mainieri said. “It took 13.”