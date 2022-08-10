186A8C_W1ZPR7ARCT_lt.jpg

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — LSU's Latanna Stone, who shared top medalist honors in the stroke play portion of the U.S. Amateur, was eliminated Wednesday in the first round of match play.

Stone, a senior from Riverview, Florida, and the No. 1 seed in the 64-player field, lost 2 & 1 to Julia Misemer of Overland Park, Kansas, at Chambers Bay Golf Course.

Misemer went 2-up on the 11th hole and stayed in front for the rest of the match against Stone, who was 2 under for 17 holes.

In qualifying, Stone shot an 8-under-par 65 on the par-73 course, the lowest round in relation to par in U.S. Women's Amateur history. Her two-round qualifying total of 10-under 136 earned co-medalist honors with two other players.

