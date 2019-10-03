LSU senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence’s comeback trail has hit another curve in the road, one that coach Ed Orgeron said would likely keep him out of Saturday’s game against Utah State.
Lawrence has been recovering from an apparent ankle injury that has sidelined him the past two games. Orgeron said he suffered another unspecified injury Wednesday in practice.
“He looked promising, but I’d be surprised if he plays,” Orgeron said Thursday after the No. 5-ranked Tigers wrapped up practice. “He reinjured another part of his body Wednesday. It’s a slight injury, but it’s hampered him.”
Fellow defensive end Glen Logan, who has also missed the past two games with a foot/ankle injury, practiced Thursday, Orgeron said. But the coach said he did not expect him to play Saturday against the Aggies in Tiger Stadium (11 a.m., SEC Network).
Orgeron ruled linebacker Michael Divinity out of the Utah State game. He suffered a leg injury in LSU’s last game Sept. 21 at Vanderbilt. Coach O said wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who reportedly suffered a fractured bone in his foot at Vandy, practiced Thursday but is also not expected to play.
In a bit of good news on the LSU injury front, Orgeron reaffirmed that outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is cleared to play Saturday, though he didn’t know how many snaps he could take. Chaisson has also missed the past two games with an ankle injury.
"We need a pass rush and K'Lavon brings that," Orgeron said. "I don't know how many plays he can go in the rotation, but we're going to let him go."