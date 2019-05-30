As senior infielder Brandt Broussard warmed up behind second base before LSU's game last Friday, he felt tightness in his right arm.

Broussard started, but he felt his muscles tightening with each passing inning. After he drove in the first run of an eventual 12-2 win over Mississippi State, Broussard left the game. He iced his arm as Hal Hughes played second base.

Broussard, who had never experienced arm trouble, didn't play for the rest of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

"I felt like I was starting to get a little streak there," Broussard said. "It was disappointing to have to take a step back, but that's how it goes sometimes."

The tightness in Broussard's arm dissipated over the past week, and LSU plans to have him in the starting lineup when it begins the NCAA regional on Friday night against Stony Brook.

"I feel ready to go now," Broussard said.

Before the SEC tournament, Broussard had started at second base for most of the season, providing reliable defense. He hadn't found a rhythm at the plate as he often popped the ball harmlessly into the air.

As LSU approached the postseason, Broussard started using a lighter bat. He immediately felt the difference. His bat swung quicker through the zone, helping him keep the ball on the ground.

"I wasn't trying so hard to get the barrel through," Broussard said.

Broussard had his most productive week of the season at the plate during the SEC tournament. He batted .462 (6 for 13) with five runs scored and three stolen bases, earning a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Though arm tightness kept Broussard from playing in LSU's final game of the event, he threw without pain during practice on Thursday, making him available for the regional.