The pre-draft process picks apart everything, raising questions about some of the best players in college football. As NFL teams analyze talent with millions of dollars at stake, people can talk themselves out of anyone, especially when players don't say much and injuries cast a shadow over part of their careers.
Derek Stingley Jr. understood that, so at LSU’s annual pro day Wednesday — his first public workout since undergoing surgery on a Lisfranc injury last fall — the two-time All-American wanted to prove he deserved to go near the top of the first round.
“I wanted to show nothing has changed over these past couple years,” Stingley said.
Stingley did.
His vertical jump reached 38.5 inches, which would have been the fourth-highest among cornerbacks at the NFL scouting combine last month, and he registered a 10-2 broad jump. But the real statement came in the 40-yard dash.
After a false start, making scouts wait a little longer, Stingley clocked in with an unofficial 4.37 — a time that would have made him the fourth-fastest cornerback at the combine — and some scouts thought he crossed the line a split-second sooner.
Stingley believed he could drop below 4.3 seconds, so he ran the event again. He finished his last attempt in 4.44 seconds. Stingley winced and shook his head as he looked at his time.
“I popped up at the beginning,” he said.
Before Wednesday, Stingley hadn’t worked out for prospective teams yet because of the Lisfranc injury, which he confirmed happened on the first day of preseason camp last fall. Stingley played through the first three games. When he re-aggravated the foot injury, he underwent season-ending surgery and began preparing for the draft.
Stingley missed the combine as he recovered. Questions about his durability followed. Despite his All-American freshman year, injuries had riddled Stingley’s last two seasons, limiting him to three games over the past 17 months. Once considered the top player in the class, his name dropped to the middle of the first round in some mock drafts.
“The teams wanted to see how I move,” Stingley said. “After I showed them I'm still me, everything's going to be good.”
For a while, Stingley rehabbed at Exos in Gulf Breeze, Florida, while walking through the drills he would eventually do at pro day. He got cleared three weeks ago. He began working on the specific movements, but even then, he said he felt 100% healthy a couple days ago.
“It doesn't matter if he was missing a few games,” LSU senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin said. “He's a hardworking player.”
Once he finished his on-field testing, Stingley went through position-specific drills with the rest of LSU’s hopeful defensive backs. He backpedaled, caught passes, sprinted underneath throws and cut through the artificial turf.
“His freshman year, I don't think I've seen him sweat once,” LSU senior defensive lineman Glen Logan said. “To see him sweat out here was pretty good.”
After his workout, Stingley shook hands with former LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who returned as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings. They laughed with one another as Jones greeted the rest of his former players.
Then representatives from the Chargers, who have the 17th overall pick, led Stingley toward head coach Brandon Staley. Staley had watched Stingley’s workout closely along with the rest of the teams in the NFL, wanting to observe one of the most intriguing players in the draft.
Stingley and Staley walked into the indoor facility, where they met for a few minutes before Stingley returned to the field.
“He wanted to see if I still had the determination and power to go out there and perform,” Stingley said. “When he saw it, he said that's what he was waiting to see and that's what a lot of people were trying to see.”