The kegs will be tapped, the bottles will be popped as beer and wine will be available for sale throughout Tiger Stadium.

LSU's season opener against Georgia Southern will be the first time the athletic department will have alcohol available stadium-wide. Last season, beer and wine was available only in a section called "The Chute," which had paid passes and did not allow stadium goers to take their drinks outside of the area.

The change came after the Southeastern Conference adopted the new rule during its league meetings in Florida over the off season.

LSU's full beer and wine list for the 2019 season is as follows:

Michelob Ultra

Bud Light

Miller Lite

Bon & Viv spiked seltzer

Stella Artois

Karbach Love Street

Abita Strawberry Lager

Cabernet

Pinot Grigio

The prices — $8 for domestic beer, $9 for premium beer (both 16 oz.) and wine — were also based on the survey, and Munson said most expectations were set from $10 to $14, which reflect prices at other schools and pro events.

