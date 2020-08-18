The Southeastern Conference released health and safety guidelines Tuesday for fans attending football games in the 2020 season, demonstrating that the league still intends to host large groups of people in stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that local and state guidelines will ultimately determine how many fans can attend games, but the released guidelines will "provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games."
The guidelines say institutions will determine stadium capacity in accordance with local and state policies and regulations, and, when such guidelines are absent, schools must use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on physical distancing.
The SEC also said schools will determine whether tailgating, fan attendance of team walks, or large gatherings of guests can happen on school property in accordance with state and local guidelines. Schools should consider when parking lots open, the league said.
LSU's athletic department has not announced an official policy on stadium capacity or tailgating, and Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he's been talking with athletic director Scott Woodward about options.
"They have a broad range of contingencies that they'r preparing for and they don't know what that's going to look like yet," Edwards said in an Aug. 6 news briefing. "I don't know what that's going to look like yet. But the conversations have started, and obviously you can't make the decision the day of the game, but one of the things we're going to have to do is get with LSU and our other universities and figure out how far in advance of a home football game must they know what they're allowed to do."
Interim LSU president Tom Galligan told WRKF Radio on Monday that the school might discourage football fans without tickets to the game from tailgating.
"If we can have fans, we’re probably going to urge a lot of the people who don’t have tickets to the game to not come to campus," Galligan said.
The SEC's released its revised 10-game, league-only schedule on Monday, although the release of a schedule does not guarantee a season will be played.
Today, the league's region does not meet the NCAA's public health standards for proceeding safely with a fall season.
Members of the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel warned in a Thursday webinar that the risks of outbreaks are still a major hurdle for the remaining conferences to overcome.
Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA's chief medical officer and head of the advisory panel, told CNN late Saturday that "we're not in a place today where we could safely play sports."
Fans must wear face coverings over the nose and mouth during all "ingress, egress and movement throughout the stadium," the guidelines say, as well as any time fans aren't able to maintain recommended physical distance from "others who are not in their same household."
Stadium workers and athletics staff will wear face coverings at all times.
Signs will be placed in parking lots, pedestrian paths to the stadium, gates and other points of entry that will display mandates for all fans to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and not to enter the stadium if they display any COVID-19 symptoms.
Tickets will be digitally scanned.
As for concessions and merchandise, barriers, such as plexiglass, must be installed at all points of sale, or else the staff members must wear a face shield plus a mask.
Lines will have physical distancing rules. Beverages must be given directly to customers, since drink machines for refills will be shut down. Condiment carts are prohibited and customers will only be offered single-serve condiments.
Traditional water fountains are prohibited and must be clearly marked or covered, and signage near elevators must specify the maximum number of guests who may be inside an elevator at the same time.
Stadium shuttles must ensure physical distancing while in operation, including lines waiting to board the shuttle, and drivers and guests must wear face coverings at all times. Shuttles must be "sufficiently and regularly" disinfected.
The SEC requires schools to have plans to disinfect their stadiums and work with guests who have COVID-19 symptoms, and schools have to launch a public relations campaign for communicating all of its coronavirus procedures to prospective fans.
In stadium suites, people can't "suite hop" and must remain in their suite. There must be signage in the suites that tell guests they must wear face coverings, and furniture must be arranged in the clubs to allow for physical distancing. Suites and clubs must have hand washing or hand sanitizing stations.
Fans can't access field level suites or clubs that are within six feet of any team area, and schools must ensure that fans aren't in a pathway at the same time as any team or game staff official is in the same pathway.
Restrooms must have clearly designated entry and exit points, and signage must be set up to assist with traffic flow. Doors must be open at entry and exit points, and schools must implement measures for proper physical distancing.