LSU will soon need a new athletic director as Joe Alleva's departure from the university is a "done deal," The Advocate has reported.

Alleva's departure will be cast as his retirement, an LSU Board of Supervisors member said, ending his run of nearly 11 years in Baton Rouge.

Whom might LSU look to next to lead its athletic department?

Here are five names to watch out for (in no particular order).

SCOTT WOODWARD, TEXAS A&M

Woodward is arguably the most attractive name on this list.

The LSU alumnus and Baton Rouge native has just hired Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech to coach the Aggies in men's basketball. Woodward also lured Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State to coach football in College Station after previously being targeted by LSU.

Needless to say Woodward is on a high at A&M, and money isn't exactly an issue there. Will Woodward feel the tug to come home?

(The Dallas Morning News has details here about Woodward's contract with Texas A&M.)

DAN RADAKOVICH, CLEMSON

Radakovich worked at LSU as its senior associate athletic director in the 2000s before moving on to Georgia Tech as athletic director and then Clemson in 2012.

Clemson is fresh off another football national championship, and Radakovich is nearly 60-years old and doesn't have the same ties to LSU that Woodward does (Radakovich is from Pennsylvania). Would he be willing to leave a situation as stable as Clemson?

HERB VINCENT, SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Vincent is the associate commissioner for communications at the SEC, working for commissioner Greg Sankey.

His, like Woodward, is an LSU alumnus and returned to school in 2002 where he worked in athletic department until leaving for the SEC in 2013.

Vincent was well liked at LSU and is similarly well liked at the SEC offices in Birmingham. Might Vincent succeed Sankey as SEC commissioner some day? Doesn't seem out of the realm of possibilities. If so, the LSU job might not be the correct fit.

VERGE AUSBERRY, LSU

Ausberry is a former LSU football star who's the school's deputy director of athletics. He will reportedly serve as interim athletic director after Alleva steps down, according to a CBS Sports report.

He played linebacker for LSU in the late 1980s and was appointed senior associate athletic director in May 2006. He was named deputy director of athletics in January 2015.

The question might be whether LSU wants a fresh start in its athletic department after Alleva spent more than 10 years leading it. If not, Ausberry seems to be a viable candidate.

+2 Report: When Joe Alleva steps down, here's who will be interim LSU athletic director When Joe Alleva steps down as LSU's athletic director, current deputy Verge Ausberry is expected to serve as interim athletic director, accord…

DANNY WHITE, CENTRAL FLORIDA

UCF doesn't need much of an introduction in Baton Rouge.

White has led the Knights' athletic department since December 2015 as the school has built a prominent college football program.

White, a New Orleans native, was the athletic director the Buffalo and the senior associate athletics director at Ole Miss before going to UCF.

White's father, Kevin, actually replaced Alleva as Duke's athletic director, and his brother, Mike, is the head basketball coach at Florida. His other brother, Brian, works in Missouri's athletic department.

While White doesn't have a direct connection to LSU, his success at UCF is impressive.