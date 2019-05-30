lsubaseballpractice0192.053119 bf.jpg
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri (1) watches his team go through drills as LSU has its final practice before the Baton Rouge regional in Alex Box Stadium Thursday May 30, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

WHO: LSU vs. Stony Brook

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: ESPNU

STREAMING: ESPN3

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge regional and the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Stony Brook is the No. 4 seed in the regional and unranked in the tournament.

RECORDS: LSU is 37-24. Stony Brook is 31-21.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (4-2, 4.93 ERA, 49.1 IP, 18 BB, 38 K); SBU – Redshirt Jr. RHP Greg Marino (5-4, 5.19 ERA, 86.2 IP, 15 BB, 75 K)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis enters the game second on LSU's all-time hits list. Duplantis has reached 349 career hits, three shy of the record set by former first baseman Eddy Furniss in 1998. If Duplantis, who last week set the LSU record for triples in a career (16), breaks Furniss' mark, LSU will probably win the game.

