WHO: LSU vs. Stony Brook
WHEN: 6:00 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: ESPNU
STREAMING: ESPN3
LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/lsu/article_c68a8c40-8314-11e9-90dc-3ffeb226c9db.html
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge regional and the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Stony Brook is the No. 4 seed in the regional and unranked in the tournament.
RECORDS: LSU is 37-24. Stony Brook is 31-21.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (4-2, 4.93 ERA, 49.1 IP, 18 BB, 38 K); SBU – Redshirt Jr. RHP Greg Marino (5-4, 5.19 ERA, 86.2 IP, 15 BB, 75 K)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis enters the game second on LSU's all-time hits list. Duplantis has reached 349 career hits, three shy of the record set by former first baseman Eddy Furniss in 1998. If Duplantis, who last week set the LSU record for triples in a career (16), breaks Furniss' mark, LSU will probably win the game.