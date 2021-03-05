With the postseason just around the corner, Will Wade will be looking for a couple of things when LSU closes out the regular-season schedule Saturday.
Mainly, because his team has been so up and down this season, Wade needs to see some much-needed consistency in its final game before next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament.
LSU (15-8, 10-6 SEC) has been on a wild ride since SEC play began in late December, so a strong finish to the regular season is the No. 1 goal when it faces Missouri (15-7, 8-7 SEC) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Mizzou Arena.
After starting 1-1 in the league, LSU won four consecutive games, then lost four of five, won three in a row and dropped two more games before an 83-68 rout of cellar-dwelling Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.
Prior to last Saturday’s loss to Arkansas, Wade addressed the inconsistency problem — one of many issues the Tigers have had to work through.
“Inconsistency, starting in another week, is going to send us home,” he said, referring to rhe SEC and NCAA tournaments. “We’re very concerned about that, we are very worried about that.
"We’re working 16 hours a day to get that fixed, to try to get as consistent as we can be.”
The next day, LSU led Arkansas by five points at halftime, then unraveled in the second half of an eight-point loss that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.
The good news through all of the ups and downs came Tuesday night when LSU crushed Vanderbilt and clinched a top-four seed and double-bye in the SEC tournament that begins Wednesday.
LSU can’t be lower than the third or fourth seed, but that’s another thing the Tigers can accomplish at Missouri.
With a victory, LSU locks up the No. 3 seed. If it loses, the Tigers can still get the third seed if Florida falls at Tennessee on Sunday.
SEC seeding aside, Wade is looking at the bigger picture — the NCAA tournament.
As of Friday, LSU had a NET ranking of 28 with a 3-7 record in Quad 1 games. Missouri, which was 39th, represents another Quad 1 opportunity.
“Yeah, we need to win, we need another Quad 1 win,” Wade said. “We need to try to improve our SEC tournament standing, improve our standing for the NCAA tournament. All that stuff’s important.”
At the same time, LSU will be looking to play better on the road in the league. The Tigers have lost their past two and three of four to fall to 3-5 away from home, where they’re 7-1.
Wade is hoping that’s not problematic at Missouri, which is 4-3 at home.
One of those victories came when it handed regular-season champion Alabama its first loss after 10 consecutive wins on Feb. 6.
Missouri has had a big season under fourth-year coach Cuonzo Martin, beating Oregon and Illinois, which is No. 4 in the latest AP poll, in nonconference and Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida in league play.
Martin’s team was ranked for 11 consecutive weeks, rising as high as No. 10 after shocking Alabama, but slipped out of the poll last week.
Still, Wade knows it’s going to be a challenge against Missouri, which has a lot to play for as well. It can earn the No. 5 seed in the SEC tournament win a win over LSU and a Tennessee loss on Sunday.
“Winning on the road is difficult, there’s nothing more difficult than winning a league road game,” Wade said. “That’s the hardest games on your schedule. … It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, those are very difficult games.
“One of our biggest issues on the road is we’ve given up too many runs. We haven’t been able to get out of our own way a little bit on the road. We press and I don’t want to use the word panic, but we don’t play with the poise that we need to on the road.”