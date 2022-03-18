As this surprisingly successful season unfolded for the LSU women’s basketball team, aspirations evolved into expectations.
Remember when Kim Mulkey talked about celebrating winning one more game than the nine the Tigers won last season? Or about beating their first ranked team? How about her promise to simply make folks proud of how hard LSU played, win or lose, pushing back on the assumption that simply hiring the Hall of Fame coach would be a jackpot hit for the success-starved program?
Somewhere along the way, the Tigers pulled the lever on the season’s slot machine and hit triple sevens. They surged to a runner-up finish in the Southeastern Conference. To 25 victories. To a top-10 ranking. To being a No. 3 regional seed and hosting NCAA tournament games this weekend. In the process, the Tigers transformed from underdogs to top dogs. The kind of team LSU used to be. The kind of team folks were extra eager to beat.
“It's very different, actually,” senior guard Jailin Cherry said. “We're so used to being the underdogs, and now we have a target on our back, and we're really going to get everybody's best game. So it's a difference."
First-round opponent Jackson State, which LSU meets at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, is an opponent to get the Tigers’ attention. No, winning the SWAC isn’t the same finishing second to No. 1 South Carolina in the SEC regular season. But the JSU Tigers are riding the nation’s longest winning streak, 21 straight dating back to Dec. 20. That’s enough to get anyone’s attention.
Jackson State should expect LSU to have its radar up.
“We’ve got to come to play,” Cherry said. “We can't slap it around or just play around each and every game. So that's the main difference.”
Mulkey, for her part, is still trying to craft a storyline about what she referred to as a storybook season Friday, no matter the outcome for her Tigers in the NCAA tournament.
“As I said, there is no bad ending,” she said. “None of you can write anything sorry or bad about this team. You could say, well, you were a 3 seed and if we were to get beat tomorrow, then let's just compliment the team that had to beat us. They had to play good. Because none of us saw this coming.
“It's been an unbelievable — it's almost a storybook year. And you know I've been involved in 40-0 seasons and expectations and building a program. This is going to rank in there as a season for the record books, in a lot of ways.”
Mulkey is right. This is has been a great season for LSU in so many respects.
But recency bias is also a real thing. As the old saying goes, by the time you reach the postseason, freshmen are no longer freshmen. And modest aspirations have long since been replaced by enormous expectations.
As LSU proved in its one-and-done appearance in the SEC tournament, losing 78-63 to eventual surprise champion Kentucky, the Tigers have their vulnerabilities. And it starts with the tightly wrapped left knee of junior guard Alexis Morris.
Morris sprained her MCL in the opening moments of LSU’s 58-50 regular season home finale against Alabama. The Tigers got past Tennessee for a huge 57-54 win in Knoxville to close out the regular season, but keenly felt her absence against Kentucky. Particularly her 16 points per game.
Friday, Mulkey talked in guarded terms about having Morris available. In the portion of LSU’s practice open to the media, Morris ran drills with her team, cut and moved around practice defenders and looked pretty much like her old self.
She will have to be like her old self for the Tigers to get very far in this tournament. LSU has a lot of what you want in NCAA play — great guard play from All-American Khayla Pointer and Cherry, strong post play from Faustina Aifuwa and Autumn Newby — but being without 16 points per game is a lot to overcome.
One expects Morris will play Saturday but come off the bench. Whatever LSU gets from her against Jackson State will feel like a bonus. But LSU is sure to need Morris more and more with every round the Tigers advance to in this tournament.
Mentally, LSU appears fit for the fight. This team has loads of experience with five seniors/graduate players. And it has Mulkey on the bench, a coach who has more NCAA tournament wins in her 19 appearances at Baylor (53) than LSU has in its 26 appearances (43). A coach who hasn’t been one-and-done since her first year at Baylor.
That may be an uncomfortable parallel for LSU fans, but it shouldn’t be too much for their Tigers to handle. A team that has learned how to go from being the underdog to the big dog.