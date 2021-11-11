The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Wilson Alexander
Arkansas 31, LSU 27
As well as LSU played last weekend against Alabama, the Tigers have lost four of their last five games, and now they have to face Arkansas without at least 13 players who started multiple times this season. That’s not a recipe for success, especially as LSU stretches its quarterback competition into the game. LSU will play hard. Arkansas looks more stable.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 28, Arkansas 24
Against all odds, LSU narrowly missed the upset of all upsets against No. 2 Alabama with a memorable effort in Tuscaloosa. No matter what happens, you can't accuse these players of giving up. There's no reason to believe they won't perform the same way needing two wins in their next three games — all at home — to go bowling. They get No. 1 this week.
Scott Rabalais
Arkansas 21, LSU 20
Being at home for the first time since its Oct. 16 upset over Florida might not help the Tigers. I’m picking LSU to cover the thin point spread, but the Tigers face mounting headwinds to fielding a productive offense. Injuries to guards Chasen Hines and Ed Ingram, plus the uncertainty at quarterback with Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier, are too much for LSU to overcome.
Leah Vann
LSU 24, Arkansas 21
After last week’s showing against Alabama, LSU’s defense could help get the win in this game. Arkansas is favored, but that might be what drives the Tigers to victory. After drastically overshooting the score last week, I’m predicting a lower score this week. The quarterback competition might be the spark the offense needs to come away with a win.