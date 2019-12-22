Betty Porter Breaux, mother of LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, died Sunday morning, the coach confirmed.

She was 89.

Breaux is survived by seven children and was preceded in death by a son as well as her husband.

D-D Breaux had been caring for her mother at her home the past two years.

Breaux thanked her mother’s caregivers for their assistance.

Funeral arrangements are pending but services are expected to be at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.