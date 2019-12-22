D-D Breaux thanks Joe Alleva for elevating LSU gymnastics
LSU coach D-D with her gymnasts before the beam competition during the SEC gymnastics championship at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO BY MICHAEL DeMOCKER

Betty Porter Breaux, mother of LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, died Sunday morning, the coach confirmed.

She was 89.

Breaux is survived by seven children and was preceded in death by a son as well as her husband.

D-D Breaux had been caring for her mother at her home the past two years.

Breaux thanked her mother’s caregivers for their assistance.

Funeral arrangements are pending but services are expected to be at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

