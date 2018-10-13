Excitement over LSU's upset of Georgia spilled over in Baton Rouge Saturday evening -- literally.
Seconds after the final horn sounded, Tigers fans stormed the field in Tigers Stadium to celebrate the 36-16 victory with the team.
As the game ended, PA announcer Dan Borne asked fans "Please do not come on the field." It's safe to say Borne's request was not honored.
This marks the first time LSU fans rushed the field after a home game win since 2014's 10-7 win over Ole Miss.
Check out video from the press box and the field of the postgame celebration below.
Can't see video below? Click here.
After the field storming, Borne thanked the fans for leaving the field in an "orderly fashion."
#LSU PA announcer thanks fans for leaving the field in an “orderly fashion.”— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 13, 2018
In Louisiana, orderly is drunkenly hurdling 4 foot high gates, collapsing on concrete and sliding through mud.