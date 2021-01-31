If the coronavirus pandemic had never happened, and as a result, the NCAA hadn’t extended eligibility and major league baseball hadn’t shortened its annual draft, Matthew Beck and Devin Fontenot wouldn’t have sat in front of a computer screen Friday afternoon wearing white LSU baseball jerseys.

They would have finished their college careers last year, Beck after graduating from LSU and Fontenot after signing a professional contract. But there they were, speaking as LSU began preseason practice, two veteran pitchers who this time last year, never expected to play together again.

Instead, Beck, Fontenot and a handful of others LSU didn’t anticipate having in 2021 created a pitching staff considered to be one of the best in the country. Almost identical to the one that finished the brief 2020 season with a 2.38 ERA, the returning pitchers create hope for a run at the College World Series.

“If you look top-to-bottom,” said Beck, a fifth-year graduate student, “I think this is the most talented pitching staff that we've had here in my time.”

The Tigers made similar statements about their pitching staff last season and for good reason. They had depth, talent and experience, and they held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average, the lowest by an LSU pitching staff through 17 games since 1997, the year LSU won its fourth national title.

Meet the freshmen who make LSU baseball ‘a better offensive team’ Freshmen Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan will help the decide the outcome of LSU's season. They're receiving heaps of praise.

Before the pandemic, LSU expected to lose most of its draft-eligible arms, including ace Cole Henry, right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard, starter AJ Labas, reliever Trent Vietmeier, senior Aaron George, Beck and Fontenot. Then the coronavirus changed everything.

On March 12, while LSU loaded the bus for its first Southeastern Conference series, the league suspended competition for two weeks. Beck went to Santa Maria Golf Course with Henry and pitcher Eric Walker. They teed off on the seventh hole, and their phones buzzed. The NCAA had canceled the College World Series. They didn’t hit another shot. Beck thought his career was over.

“It was terrible,” Beck said. “It was not a fun time to be thinking about baseball and feeling sorry for myself.”

About two weeks later, the NCAA allowed schools to offer all spring-sport athletes another year of eligibility. Some schools didn’t give the option, but LSU granted the waiver. Beck felt relieved. He and George both returned, giving LSU two veteran pitchers in the bullpen.

“I felt there was business left to be completed,” Beck said. “We haven’t won a national championship here in 12 years now. It eats at me every single day. I think about 2017 every single day, watching Florida dogpile right in front of us and lift a trophy I thought was ours."

The upcoming draft still threatened to purge LSU’s roster. It normally lasted 40 rounds, resulting in 1,217 selections. College players often left after their junior seasons because they lost leverage during contract negotiations by staying another year, and LSU had 10 draft-eligible pitchers.

But financial restraints created by the pandemic led to a five-round draft with a maximum signing bonus of $20,000 for undrafted free agents — about $105,000 less than the usual sum. The situation pushed more players to school, helping LSU retain some of its best recruits.

In the fifth round, Fontenot received a call from an interested team. He thought he was going to get drafted. The team selected someone else. With an extra year of eligibility, the snub made Fontenot’s next decision much easier.

“It was obvious to me that I wanted to go back to school,” Fontenot said. “It's one of those things you have a chip on your shoulder. You want to come back and accomplish more things and put your name out there and help your team.”

None of the other eligible pitchers left as undrafted free agents. LSU retained every major contributor except Henry, who the Washington Nationals drafted in the second round, and right-hander Nick Storz, who joined the LSU football team. Walker, once a weekend starter, transferred to Oklahoma State after struggling with his mechanics.

'Beautiful day': It felt like baseball season again as LSU opened preseason practice Junior pitcher Jaden Hill reset and waited for a sign from his catcher, and in the batter’s box across from him, freshman infielder Will Saffo…

With similar personnel, LSU doesn’t have to change much about its pitching staff. Junior right-hander Jaden Hill, a preseason All-American, will slide into the weekend rotation to replace Henry. Other than that, the staff will look similar to its 2020 version. Junior Landon Marceaux and Labas will round out the weekend rotation. Fontenot will close games. The rest of the pitchers will handle midweek opponents and middle innings, allowing LSU to ease its freshmen into the mix.

“When we have this good of a pitching staff,” sophomore second baseman Cade Doughty said, “it's going to be hard to face any guys that are better than what we have or have already faced.”

In some ways, Beck said having such a similar staff makes 2021 feel like an extension of LSU’s shortened season. The returning pitchers brought what he called an “out-for-vengeance mentality,” but at the same time, the newcomers added more competition and perspectives.

“It's made for such a great mindset amongst our pitching staff,” Beck said. “There's that hunger for getting back out there and competing and then there's new guys learning and searching for the answers some of us older guys have experienced throughout our time here.”

When LSU’s pitching staff meets, Beck said they often sit in the bleachers to maintain social distancing protocols. Twenty of them gather, bouncing ideas off one another as they compete for spots. Almost half of the pitchers never expected to be here again, but their presence might help LSU accomplish what it couldn’t last spring.

“We can pitch with anybody in the country,” Beck said. “I think we'll be right where we want to be.”