For the Jackson State women’s basketball team, playing a game in Baton Rouge is always important.
But Saturday's game in Baton Rouge will be different.
The Tigers (23-6), usually in town to square off with Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Southern, will face LSU (25-5) on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Southern coach Carlos Funchess is familiar with both teams — particularly Jackson State, a team that beat his Jaguars twice this season en route to an 18-0 record in SWAC play.
The Jaguars led both games after three quarters, but the inside play of JSU was too much each time.
“I think it's going to be a tight game that’s going to come down to guard play,” Funchess said. “LSU probably has the stronger guard play, but on the block, I think it's going to be a push. I expect them to be pretty even down on the block.”
Jackson State is led by 6-foot-4 post player Ameshya Williams-Holliday, who began her college career at Mississippi State under former then-coach Vic Schaefer. Williams-Holliday led the SWAC in scoring (19.0 points), was second in rebounding (11.2) and was named the conference player of the year.
JSU also has a strong inside presence with Daja Woodard, a 6-3 transfer from Minnesota, who pulls down 7.4 rebounds per game.
“(Williams-Holliday) is not only 6-4, she’s got a 6-7 wingspan and she’s athletic,” Funchess said. “She can score in a multitude of ways, but she probably hurts you more on defense than offense. She changes a lot of shots, she blocks shots and she gets all the defensive rebounds. She can play.”
During its pre-conference schedule, Jackson State played road games against four teams that made the NCAA field. Among those was a 72-67 loss at Miami, the No. 8 seed in the Greensboro regional, and a 78-64 loss at Texas, the No. 2 seed in the Spokane regional.
"Honestly, when we played (pre-conference), we were close in those games, and I knew we found something then," JSU guard Dayzsha Rogan said. "We came close to those top teams. We competed. We were solid and we worked together. From that moment forward, I knew then that we were going to be a very special team."
Jackson State also played at Arkansas, which handed LSU a 90-76 loss on Jan. 27. There were three ties and five lead changes in the fourth quarter of Jackson State’s visit to Arkansas before the Razorbacks pulled out a 66-62 win on Dec. 9.
Arkansas had few answers for Williams-Holliday, who scored 18 points and pulled down 21 rebounds. Woodard helped out with eight rebounds, and Rogan added 13 points.
"We just (have to) remember how hard and how tough we played those games," Williams-Holiday said. "Just go out and play this game (against LSU) as if we want to win, and the way we played in the beginning of the season when we played those other teams."
Southern was able to win the turnover battle in both games against JSU, including a 17-8 edge in last week’s 59-46 loss in the SWAC tournament. Jackson State outrebounded the Jaguars 48-28 and took control in the fourth quarter of a close game by working the ball inside to Williams-Holliday.
The story was similar in Southern’s 66-58 loss at Jackson State on Jan. 31. Southern led 45-43 entering the fourth quarter, but Williams-Holliday and Woodard combined to score 12 points and pull down eight rebounds leading JSU to the come-from-behind win.
“We did a very good job on their perimeter players,” Funchess said. “What hurt us, especially in the first game, was offensive rebounds. In the last two minutes, they got two huge offensive rebounds and put them back in for layups. It's difficult to guard those kids because they’re so big and long.”