LSU has added a lead analyst to its defensive staff with plenty of NFL experience.

Roy Anderson, who spent the past two seasons as the assistant defensive back coach with the Chicago Bears, is listed on LSU's official coaching staff as the lead analyst for the Tigers.

The news was first reported by FootballScoop.com.

Anderson, 38, was a graduate assistant under former LSU head coach Nick Saban in 2004, and he has spent the last 14 years as an assistant in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and the Bears.

Anderson has primarily worked with safeties during his coaching career, mentoring Bears safety Eddie Jackson in 2017 as he ranked third on the team with 70 tackles and two defensive touchdowns.

While with the 49ers in 2016, Anderson worked with safety Antoine Bethea, who led the team with 110 tackles.

The Florida native former Howard University quarterback form 1997-2001 is the latest addition to Ed Orgeron's support staff, which has shuffled since the end of the 2018 season.

LSU now has 10 analysts listed on its coaching staff, having recently hired New Mexico defensive coordinator Kevin Cosgrove. Former defensive analyst Leon Wright is still officially listed, but he accepted a cornerbacks coach position with Mercer in late February.

Anderson is the second added analyst with NFL experience, including Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Mark Hutson, who is an offensive analyst.

LSU analyst staff