Two weeks ago, coach Paul Mainieri addressed with his players what was still possible for their season. The situation looked bleak with LSU near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings, but Mainieri believed the team could potentially win the 12 remaining games on its schedule.

A trip to the postseason has become even more attainable since then. Once 7-14 in the league, the Tigers have won six of their last eight games, putting themselves in contention for an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament with one week left in the regular season.

Entering this final week, LSU has moved into 10th place in the SEC standings with an 11-16 record. The Tigers need one win in their upcoming series at Texas A&M to clinch a spot in the conference tournament next week, and Mainieri thinks LSU has started “playing its best baseball.”

“We're doing a lot of good things right now,” Mainieri said, “and if we can keep it going, who knows what this team is capable of doing down the stretch.”

But Mainieri knows the dangers of looking too far ahead, so he stressed the importance of LSU’s game Tuesday night against Northwestern State. With the team not practicing Monday, he called it a “trap game.”

The Tigers have to win to maintain their RPI, which at No. 18 bolsters the team’s postseason case. If LSU loses its final midweek game, its RPI could sink, damaging its ranking in one of the NCAA selection committee’s primary tools. If LSU wins, it will become the third team in school history to finish undefeated in its midweek games.

“When it comes down to the competition for a bid against the teams even in our own league, much less the other teams around the country, you want to have your RPI as high as it can be,” Mainieri said. “You can't stub your toe in a midweek game. We need to get the job done, and I think our players understand that.”

LSU plans to start freshman right-hander Will Hellmers and then use a handful of pitchers for brief stints against the Demons, trying to prepare its bullpen for the postseason. Northwestern State will face its first Power 5 conference opponent this season. It beat LSU 3-1 when the teams last played in 2019.

Once the game ends, LSU will turn its attention toward Texas A&M for its final series. The regular season hasn’t met the standards of LSU’s program, but reaching an NCAA regional remains feasible near the end.

One win against the Aggies will ensure LSU avoids a potential three-way tie for 12th place in the conference. Two wins may secure an NCAA tournament bid. Three would almost certainly cement LSU’s postseason spot.

“If you get into the big dance, it's a clean slate,” Mainieri said. “Hey, teams have won on the road before.”