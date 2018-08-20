Senior tight end Foster Moreau, LSU’s honorary No. 18, said a small group of players went to meet Ed Orgeron seeking answers Wednesday after former quarterbacks Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan announced they were transferring.
“It was a confusing time for us,” Moreau said. “We didn’t know what was going on. We were just in the middle of fall camp, and we’re working hard. So, we just talked to Coach O about it. He told us the situation. We told him how we think we should handle it as a team, what we can do with it. And we handled it really well.”
The small group of players handled the situation, Moreau said, by holding a players-only meeting after Wednesday’s practice, just before film study.
Orgeron said Saturday, after the team’s second preseason scrimmage, that a leadership council made up of players the coaching staff identified throughout preseason camp led the the players-only meeting.
Senior safety John Battle said there are 12 to 15 players in the council, including himself and players from each position group.
Battle same the council includes senior offensive guard Garrett Brumfield, Moreau, junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence, junior nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, junior wide receiver Stephen Sullivan and senior running back Nick Brosette among others.
Returning All-SEC linebacker Devin White did most of the talking, said sophomore inside linebacker Jacob Phillips.
“He said a lot,” Phillips said.
Said Moreau: “We told guys to wear their heart on their sleeves, and if they have a question, address it. If you have something to say, stand up and say it as a team, as a man, as a leader.”
Some players did have questions, Moreau said, and they sought clarity about what was going on with the quarterbacks.
“There were a bunch of different stories going around,” Moreau said. “Bunch of different things that were floating around. We had to address those.”
Battle said the meeting didn’t completely revolve around the quarterback situation.
At that point, LSU had indefinitely suspended two players during preseason camp — including sophomore Tyler Taylor, who was suspended after the program learned he had been arrested for allegedly serving as the getaway driver in the burglary of a Georgia pawn shop.
On Friday, junior wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested after being accused of punching and grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat on multiple occasions.
“We got a lot of things going on that we don’t agree with,” Battle said. “But you know, it’s some things that’s been taken place. So it’s just making sure everybody’s staying on track. Protect the team at all costs.”
The last time LSU had a players-only meeting, Battle said, was after the team’s 24-21 home loss to Troy last season.
The Tigers won their next three games and finished the season 9-4, ranked No. 18.
Battle said this time, players didn’t want to wait until they were in the middle of the season to clear the air.
“We just want to get above the eight ball and express how we want our season to go,” he said.
LSU opens the regular season against Miami on Sept. 2 in Arlington, Texas.
“Since the meeting, everything’s off the table,” Phillips said. “The elephant’s out the room, and we were able to gel again.”