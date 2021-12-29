LSU Auburn Basketball

Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) shoots over LSU forward Darius Days (0) and guard Skylar Mays (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

 Julie Bennett

LSU travels to Auburn to open the SEC men's basketball slate for both teams, and you can follow here for live scores and updates from the game.

LSU enters the game with a record of 12-0 and ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25. Auburn stands at No. 11 with a record of 11-1 under coach Bruce Pearl.

The battle of the Tigers will tip off at 6 p.m. 

Follow below for the latest from the game in Auburn, Alabama.

