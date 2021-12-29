LSU travels to Auburn to open the SEC men's basketball slate for both teams, and you can follow here for live scores and updates from the game.

LSU enters the game with a record of 12-0 and ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25. Auburn stands at No. 11 with a record of 11-1 under coach Bruce Pearl.

The battle of the Tigers will tip off at 6 p.m.

Tough opening SEC stretch for No. 16 LSU begins at No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday night Will Wade didn’t waste any time lamenting the first portion of his team’s Southeastern Conference schedule even though it would've been easy t…

Follow below for the latest from the game in Auburn, Alabama.