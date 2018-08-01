LSU coach Orgeron said Wednesday at a Rotary Club event in Baton Rouge that the Tigers' offensive line is “three deep at every position” after having “six healthy scholarship linemen last year.”
“So, they better look out,” Orgeron said.
He named the starters going into fall camp: sophomore Saahdiq Charles at left tackle, senior Garrett Brumfield at left guard, sophomore Lloyd Cushenberry III at center, sophomore Ed Ingram at right guard, and sophomore Austin Deculus at right tackle.
Orgeron said junior-college transfer Damien Lewis could beat out Brumfield at left guard, which would move Brumfield to backup center.
Lewis transferred from Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he was rated the No. 3 offensive guard by 247Sports.
Orgeron also spoke highly of a LSU running back group that collectively has never rushed for a college touchdown.
He said sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire “is gonna be dynamite” and that senior Nick Brossette will be a “good zone runner.”
Orgeron set high expectations for Chris Curry, a 6-0, 213-pound true freshman who was rated the No. 8 running back by 247Sports.
“I can’t wait to see Chris Curry,” Orgeron said. “Chris reminds us a lot of (Oakland Raiders running back) Marshawn Lynch. He has that running style.”