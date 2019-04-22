The LSU baseball team sits as high as the top 10 and as low as outside the top 15 in the latest set of national rankings after the Tigers' series win against Florida this past weekend.

Here's a quick look at the five major sets of rankings:

— Perfect Game: 9 (10)

— USA Today Coaches: 16 (14)

— D1 Baseball: 12 (14)

— Baseball America: 14 (15)

— Collegiate Baseball: 15 (15)

LSU (26-15, 11-7 SEC) sits in third place in the SEC Western Division, just one game behind first-place Arkansas with one month left in the regular season. They are two games behind Georgia in the overall league standings.

“I always take pride in the fact this is when LSU plays its best baseball,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said after Sunday's win. “Hopefully this weekend was the start of something good.”