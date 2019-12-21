Joe Burrow's dream season at LSU continues.

The owner of a Heisman Trophy and the unquestioned leader of the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Burrow now finds himself the reason why more than one-half million dollars has been given to food banks in Athens, Ohio, and Baton Rouge, respectively, since his captivating Heisman speech.

"It's been crazy. I didn't expect that at all," Burrow told TMZ Sports recently. "I was just speaking from the heart and trying to bring attention to an area that, kind of, gets lost in the mud. The outpour of support has been unbelievable ... It's just been incredible support."

A teary-eyed Burrow devoted part of his Heisman speech, broadcast on ESPN, to his hometown, Athens.

"There are so many people there who don't have a lot," Burrow said. "I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home with not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

After that, the money started pouring in.

One fundraiser on Facebook, as of Saturday, has collected $463,000 for Athens. Another fundraiser on Facebook for the Baton Rouge Food Bank has raised almost $65,000.

"I'm starting to realize the impact I can have on the area. And I'm trying to think of some more things that I can do," Burrow said. "The fact that there's going to be food for people who might've been hungry otherwise means a lot to me."

LSU plays Oklahoma in CFP semifinals in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Ohio State vs. Clemson in the CFP championship game in New Orleans at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

If you'd like to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, click here. To help out those in need in Burrow's hometown of Athens, Ohio, visit the food bank's website here.