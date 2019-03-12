Eagles Giants Football (copy)
Wide receiver Odell Beckham warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 11, 2018.

 Bill Kostroun

Superstar wide receiver and former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham Jr. has been traded to the Cleveland Browns from the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, reuniting Beckham with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry and sending shock waves across the NFL.

The New Orleans native and 26-year old wide receiver spent five seasons as a member of the Giants. A one-handed catch on Sunday Night Football during his rookie season enshrined Beckham into football lore. 

The Giants will receive a first-round pick, third-round pick and defensive back Jabril Peppers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As a member of the Tigers, Beckham compiled 143 receptions for 2,340 yards over three seasons. Beckham hauled in 12 receiving touchdowns while in Baton Rouge. He was member of the 2011 SEC Championship team that lost the national title game to Alabama. The Giants drafted Beckham with the 14th overall pick of the 2014 Draft.

Beckham joins Landry on the rapidly-improving Browns. Beckham signed a five-year, $95 million contract extension last offseason.

More details to come.

