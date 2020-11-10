LSU and Alabama won't play football this weekend after a coronavirus outbreak on the Tigers football team. The big question now is: will they play at all?

The answer: maybe not.

This is the second time this season an LSU game has been delayed because of coronavirus. LSU's game against Florida was postponed to Dec. 12 due to an outbreak within the Gators program, and, since that game takes up the weekend the SEC set aside for such postponements, it is unlikely LSU-Alabama will be played at all this year.

The LSU athletic department said in a news release that an opportunity to reschedule the game "will need to be evaluated" and "may include" Dec. 19 as a playing date.

Postponing the LSU-Alabama game for that date will be difficult. It is the same day as the SEC championship game, and, with Alabama leading the West Division, it is unlikely that date will be available for the Crimson Tide.

The league could still possibly rearrange the dates of other games to make room for LSU-Alabama. It is one of the league’s hallmark matchups every season — a rivalry that has gone uninterrupted since 1963 — and CBS earmarked this year’s game for its prime-time broadcast Saturday evening after the third round of The Masters.

But with half of the season already played, there were few options for rearrangement. LSU and Alabama both are coming off their only scheduled open date, and it wasn't feasible to shuffle their remaining three games in a way that didn't disrupt the rest of the league.

“We don’t have an infinite amount of time to make up games,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN's Paul Finebaum on Monday.

The cancelation news comes a day after LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that he was informed last week that some football players tested positive for COVID-19. Orgeron did not go into detail about how many and which players were involved, but he said there is a “high” number of players going into quarantine, including starters, and hinted that the quarterback position was involved.