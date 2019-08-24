Kansas will be bowling this winter, according to ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard.
The former Heisman winner made that prediction among other bold picks Saturday morning on College Gameday, including that juggernaut Alabama will miss out on the college football playoffs.
Nobody -— Saturday Down South (@SDS) August 24, 2019
Absolutely nobody -
Desmond Howard - “Bama wont make the College Football Playoff, and Kansas will make a bowl game.” pic.twitter.com/tG54msvbTJ
Desmond Howard just predicted Kansas would “go bowling this season.” He did not specify if it was going to be at Royal Crest Lanes or Crown Lanes Bowling Alley in Lawrence— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2019
Desmond Howard picks Wisconsin to win Big Ten, so he’s officially off the Harbaugh bandwagon. Especially after also picking Les Miles to make a bowl at Kansas this season.— MichiganPodcast (@MichiganPodcast) August 24, 2019
Rough Saturday debut for Desmond Howard on College Gameday:— NICK KAYAL 🎙📻🎧 (@NickKayal) August 24, 2019
1. Bama won’t make the playoff
2. Kansas will make a bowl game
3. Drops a Wayne Brady expletive line and then issues apology pic.twitter.com/iKmq70LIh3
Desmond Howard’s day so far: Thinks either Alabama or Clemson will not make the playoffs, believes Kansas is going to a Bowl Game, and finally asks Rece Davis on National TV in Disney World if he’s gonna have to choke a Bitch because Michigan can’t beat Ohio State. CTE is Real.— The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) August 24, 2019
Kansas is led by former longtime LSU head coach Les Miles, who is entering his first season at the helm of the Jayhawks program.
They're coming off a 3-9 season and have not had more than three wins since 2009. Kansas' last bowl appearance was the 2008 Insight Bowl.
As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide are the only program that has made the college football playoff since its inception in 2014. They've played in the last four national championship games, winning two.