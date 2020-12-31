Junior defensive end Ali Gaye will return to LSU next season, he announced Thursday on social media. Gaye wrote on Twitter he will see "tiger nation" in 2021.
Gaye's decision bolsters LSU's defensive front. In his first season after transferring from a junior college, Gaye led LSU with 9.5 tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries. He also recorded two sacks and six pass breakups, using his long arms to disrupt throws, while intercepting one pass in the season finale against Ole Miss.
With Gaye, who coach Ed Orgeron once called a potential early-round draft pick, LSU gets back one of its starting defensive ends, along with freshman BJ Ojulari.
Though LSU lost some of its draft-eligible players, such as senior wide receiver Racey McMath and senior tight end/fullback Tory Carter, it retained an experienced disruptor in Gaye, who's 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds.
Gaye joined senior center Liam Shanahan as players who chose to return to LSU next season. Shanahan announced last week on social media he will use the extra season eligibility given by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.