LSU will start spring football on March 7, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said in an open letter for the program's annual Coaches Clinic released Thursday afternoon.

It will be the first of 15 practices for the reigning national champions, who are coming off a historic 15-0 season that culminated with LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

LSU's annual Spring Game will be on Saturday, April 18, the letter said.

The Tigers will be replacing several key pieces in both its coaching staff and roster.

Former quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU's second Heisman Trophy winner, is projected by several reports as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and nine starters who were underclassmen in 2019 left with Burrow.

Soon-to-be junior Myles Brennan is the leading candidate to replace Burrow at quarterback, and the 6-foot-4, 207-pound Mississippi native played in 10 games in 2019, completing 24-of-40 passes for 353 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

"He sat patiently and we believe that he is very talented," Orgeron said in an interview with 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" on Tuesday.

The Tigers will be replacing six starters on defense, which will be coached by first-year defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

The former Youngstown State head coach served as LSU's defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2007, when the Tigers won the BCS national championship in '07, and he replaced former coordinator Dave Aranda, who left to become Baylor's new head coach.

Orgeron finalized his full-time staff on Monday, when news broke of his hiring Scott Linehan to replace the NFL-bound Joe Brady as LSU's passing game coordinator.

Brady joined former Baylor coach Matt Rhule's first staff with the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator.

Orgeron's open letter was also an open invite to the school's annual Football Coaching Clinic, which will be hosted in the South Stadium Club of Tiger Stadium from March 12-13.

Marcus Allen, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and Heisman Trophy winner, will be the headline speaker for the clinic, which will also include presentations from College Football Hall of Famer John Robinson, Allen's coach at Southern Cal, Linehan and Pelini.

Robinson joined the LSU staff before the 2019 season as a consultant to Orgeron.