Joe Burrow is in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, and he stopped by the Dan Patrick Show this week to discuss his time at LSU and what's next in the NFL.

"It's been crazy," Burrow said early in the interview.

Below is a partial transcript of Patrick and Burrow's conversation.

Host: How would you sum up what has happened in the last year for you?

JB: It’s hard to. It was a long road from where everyone was talking about me last June to right now, so it’s been crazy.

Host: Explain what happened at Ohio State that put you in that position. Those who don’t know that story, what happened at Ohio State?

JB: JT Barrett, a four-year starter there. I went in knowing I was going to be a backup for 2-3 years depending on if J.T. left early. Dwayne Haskins came in, and we were battling for two years. In J.T.’s last year, me and Dwayne were battling for the backup job. Before the decision was made, I broke my throwing hand, so it set me back a little bit. I couldn’t really throw the way I wanted to all year. We had the battle after J.T. left in spring ball, and (Dwayne) ended up winning out.

Host: Did LSU find you, or did you find LSU?

JB: I think they found me. Coach Bill Busch was at Ohio State with me for a year, and he became the safety’s coach at LSU. He stood on the table for me with Coach O and said “If we get this guy, we’re going to win the national championship” two Mays ago. He stood on the table for me. They started watching me, fell in love with me. I went there on a visit and fell in love with them.

Host: He said “If we bring in Joe, we’re going to win the national title?”

JB: Yeah.

Host: Did you know he said that to Coach O?

JB: I did, yeah.

Host: That’s a little bit of pressure there, Joe.

JB: I mean, maybe a little, but that’s what I wanted to do. When he said that to me, I got fired up. I said “Let’s do it.”

Host: I don’t know where your confidence comes. It’s not cocky, but it’s confident.

JB: Yeah, it comes from preparation. I win the games on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t win them on Saturday. I’m confident because I understand what the defense is doing before they do it. That’s where my confidence comes from on Saturdays.

Host: Where’d you learn that?

JB: J.T. Barrett. I watched film throughout high school like quarterbacks do. My dad taught me a little bit about it, but I really learned how to prepare like a pro from J.T.

Host: Do you have any doubts?

JB: About myself?

Host: Yeah.

JB: No.

Host: Nothing?

JB: No. Why would I?

Host: Well, you’re going into the NFL.

JB: Yeah, and it’s going to be very difficult, but I’m confident that I’m going to work just about as hard, if not even harder than everybody else. I might be a good player. I might not be a good player. I know I’m going to work my hardest to be the best player I can be.

Host: Were you a Browns fan growing up?

JB: My dad being a coach, I moved around a lot when I was really young. Then I moved to Ohio. Reggie Bush got drafted to the Saints, and Drew Brees is with the Saints. Because of those two guys, I was a Saints fan growing up a little bit and transitioned to a Browns fan later in my high school career.

Host: Did you meet Drew Brees yet?

JB: I did.

Host: What was that like?

JB: That was awesome. I tried to keep it together as best I could. We just talked ball, and I was standing there acting super cool.

Host: Drew has been a friend of the show for a long time, and we had him read his draft profile. We found all these negative things that were said prior to going into the NFL. He was so mad reading it, and he said “Can I keep this piece of paper? I want to put it in my locker because I want it as motivation.” JJ Watt did the same thing. Have you seen draft profiles on you of what they say?

JB: I’ve seen a couple of things, but not extensively.

Host: Any negatives that they’ve said about you that stand out?

JB: There’s the whole thing that my whole career has been my arm strength, so I’m sure that’s one of them -- without having looked at it.

Host: I wonder about that. If I said the one thing you have to have as a quarterback, what’s the one thing?

JB: You want to have timing and accuracy, but the timing and accuracy comes from understanding the offense and the defense. It all starts with the brain. You got to be smart, but then you have to be accurate and throw on time as well. You got to understand the ins and outs of the offense so you can use your eyes to manipulate the defense. Then you have to understand what the defense is doing so you can do that as well and open up windows wider than what they usually are to throw on time. Then you have to throw accurately.

Host: How many times did you go to the line of scrimmage this year and say “This is going to be a touchdown?”

JB: A lot. I threw 60, so probably 30.

Host: How do you hide it when you know that you’ve got the right play?

JB: I try to look away from the guy I’m going to throw to the best I can.

Host: But you know when you see coverage, you know what you’ve called, it’s just a matter of putting the ball in the right place?

JB: Yeah. Certain plays are just me making plays or our receivers making plays, but a lot of them are schemed up plays against a certain coverage. When I see that coverage, I’m pretty excited as long as the whole line holds up for two seconds, and we’ll throw it.

Host: Any trash talk in the national title game?

JB: Not to me too much.

Host: What do they say when someone does trash talk you?

JB: There was a lot at the beginning of the year, I never start the trash talk, but I think you’ll see I usually finish it.

Host: At the Auburn game, it felt like there was a little (trash talk).

JB: There was a little in the Auburn game, yeah. Usually by the third quarter, people stop talking trash to me.

Host: There was the interception, and then you got hit and then that defensive lineman standing over you?

JB: UCF? That was 2018.

Host: That had to hurt.

JB: It didn’t hurt as much. It knocked the wind out of me, so I couldn’t breathe. I was pretty disappointed in myself that I didn’t pop right back up. Usually when I get hit, I pop right back up, but I couldn’t breathe, so I had to stay down for a second.

Host: Do you understand what Coach O was saying all the time?

JB: Most of the time, yeah.

Host: Once he gets going, I try to pick out every third or fourth word.

JB: My first year there was difficult because he gets fired up and reverts back to his southern Louisiana Cajun accent.

Host: Did you nod your head?

JB: Yeah. “You got it, Coach.” Right.

Host: What have you heard from the Bengals?

JB: Nothing really. I haven’t talked to any teams yet. You can’t really talk to them.

Host: Do you want to? Do you want to hear from the Bengals?

JB: Look, whenever you’re in the conversation for the No. 1 pick, it’s obviously a dream come true. I know they have a process to go through. I have a process to go through, so it’s a long ways away.

Host: But is being No. 1 or going to the right team more important to you?

JB: A combination of both. You want to go No. 1, but you also want to go to a great organization that’s committed to winning Super Bowls.

Host: Because it feels like people can’t believe you would want to go play for the Bengals. I said “Do you want to pull an Eli and say I don’t want to play there?” And then they go “Well you’re from Ohio.” But that doesn’t mean you’re a Bengals fan. This is a business decision.

JB: There’s a lot of factors that go into it. My dream has always been to play in the NFL. The fact that I’m sitting on here being in the conversation for the No. 1 pick is honestly crazy to me. Watching the draft growing up and the guys come out and hold their jerseys. There’s a lot of things that go into it, but it’s a huge honor.

Host: Dolphins have got a couple of No. 1 picks here.

JB: I heard something about that.

Host: How do you look in Dolphins colors?

JB: I don’t know. I’ve never worn teal blue like that before.

Host: You’ve got tigers stripes already with LSU and now the Bengals.

JB: I think I could pull off just about any color.

Host: Alright, I like that. You glad the Bengals questions are over?

JB: Yeah.