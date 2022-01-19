Ali Gaye is all in for the LSU Tigers in 2022.
The senior defensive end announced Wednesday on social media that he is returning for a third season at LSU after arriving in Baton Rouge in 2020 as a highly touted junior college standout.
“What’s up, Tiger Nation?” Gaye asked in an Instagram video shot outside Tiger Stadium.
“First, I want to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to be here at LSU and play in front of y’all. It’s been a blessing to play in Death Valley in front of 100,000 fans. I want to thank my parents for allowing me the ability to do the things that I love and perform at a high level.
“My goal moving forward is to help lead my team to an excellent season, and ultimately, win a national championship. See y’all,” Gaye said, breaking out into a broad grin as the video fades to black.
Gaye gives new LSU coach Brian Kelly and first-year defensive coordinator Matt House a stellar pair of book ends on the defensive line along with rising junior BJ Ojulari. Also back at end is freshman All-American Maason Smith, who could shift inside to defensive tackle this fall if needed.
A native of Lynnwood, Washington, Gaye played in just four games in 2021 after earning All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2020 when he played all 10 games for the Tigers. Gaye had 19 tackles in 2021 with 2½ sacks and a pass breakup.
Gaye came to LSU from Garden City (Kansas) Community College, where he was rated as the No. 2 junior college defensive end in the country in 2019. Before that, Gaye played in 2018 at Arizona Western Community College.
Gaye’s announcement came one day after linebacker Micah Baskerville revealed he will also return to play for LSU this season. Baskerville was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler in 2021 with 83 stops, including two sacks, and an interception.
With Baskerville coming back, LSU will return three of it’s top four tacklers along with safety Jay Ward (71 tackles) and Ojulari (55, team-high seven sacks).