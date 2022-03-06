With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of a game this weekend at Tiger Park, and with the LSU softball team trailing Troy by one run, Georgia Clark launched a towering hit to left field. The Trojans left fielder raced back to the warning track, stood under the ball and secured the final out. Ballgame.
Troy players celebrated, motioning toward their fan delegation in the third-base bleachers as if they had won. But Clark kept her helmet on and walked to first base.
Troy’s pitcher, Leanna Johnson, had thrown an illegal pitch, which meant the Tigers had a choice: Did they want to count the play as it happened? Or did they want to call the pitch a ball and extend the game?
LSU chose to count the ball.
Countless times Friday night, in the first half of the Tigers' doubleheader against Troy, an LSU batter would fly out, but return to the batter’s box. More than once, an LSU hitter would swing and miss for strike three, but stay put and face another pitch. Each time, the play would leave fans puzzled.
There’s an explanation: Johnson is prone to throwing illegal pitches — and the plate umpire for the game, Lindon Baptiste, has a reputation for not letting the little things slide. The rare combination resulted in an odd, unique game.
LSU fifth-year senior Shelbi Sunseri said after the game she believed Johsnon was repeatedly called for “leaping” — picking her back foot up and putting it back down in the pitching motion.
Sunseri said the plate umpire called Johnson on upwards of 27 or 28 illegal pitches. Official scorekeepers were more conservative, instead estimating the number was closer to 22 or 23.
“We knew that coming in that she had been called for that previously,” Sunseri said. “We knew to look for it.”
As a result, some plays happened but also didn’t happen. In a sport in which everything is accounted for, Johnson's illegal pitches represented a substantial impact on the game that isn't included in the box score.
And yet Johnson still won the game, 5-4.
“I’ve never seen that,” Beth Torina said. “It should’ve helped us. It was like giving us a gift, and we didn’t capitalize on it.”
NCAA baseball has its own version of the illegal pitch rule that takes discretion away from coaches. If an illegal pitch is called with no runners on base, the pitch is a ball. With runners on base, the illegal pitch is deemed a balk, and each runner advances a base.
In softball, even with runners on base, a coach can send a hitter back to the box after an illegal pitch. Then, the worst outcome a pitcher can face as a result of her infraction is merely a ball.
Call it a necessary technicality, a glitch in the system or a hole in the space-time continuum. Either way, no one kept an official tally of how many illegal pitches Johnson threw Friday night. They’re simply lost to history, buried somewhere in the 70 pitches she officially threw.
“Normally, when you get called on it once or twice, the pitcher figures out how to not do it anymore,” Sunseri said with a laugh, “but obviously it was effective. She still got her job done, so I mean, she did it.”