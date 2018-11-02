ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — For the second time in program history, the LSU soccer team is headed to the SEC Tournament championship match.
The seventh-seeded Tigers won 1-0 over the sixth-seeded and No. 17 South Carolina via an own goal in the 66th minute Friday at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.
Marlena Cutura sent in the corner kick that wound up being the game-winner for the Tigers, who improved to 13-6-2 with the win. Her service into the 6 was first touched by South Carolina’s keeper, Mika Krzeczowski, and she was unable to maintain possession and knocked it in the net behind her.
“It was a really good performance by everybody," LSU coach Brian Lee said. "Really clinical from start to finish. The first half was okay and we had one really good chance, and then we got better in the second half. I thought we brought a bit more energy in the second half and that changed the game.”
South Carolina dropped to 13-5-1 on the season, and two of those five losses have come to the Tigers.
Caroline Brockmeier made four saves in the match, two of which came in the first 10 minutes of play, to pick up the 23rd shutout of her career. The win was also the 28th of her career, which moved her into a tie with Robyn DesOrmeaux for second most in LSU history. The shutout also moved Brockmeier’s season total to nine, which is a career high, and it is the second most clean sheets to ever be recorded in a single season in LSU history alongside Valerie Vogler (2007).
With the win, the Tigers advance to Sunday’s championship match against fourth-seeded Arkansas. First kick for the championship match will be at 1 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.