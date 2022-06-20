Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Tuesday marks 75 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 75, Lance Smith:
75 Lance Smith
T, 1981-84
All-American 1984
All-SEC 1982, ‘84
Lance Smith ranks among the most decorated offensive linemen in LSU history, maybe because he didn’t care much about awards.
In November 1984, Smith was one of the last to find out that he was a finalist for the Lombardi Award, then given to the nation’s best lineman or linebacker.
“It’s not for me,” Smith said of his distinction. “I think when the team is doing well, you get a lot of ink.”
Born in New York City in 1963, Smith grew up in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and arrived at LSU in 1981. He blossomed into a freshman All-American and then an All-SEC tackle as a sophomore on the Tigers’ 1982 Orange Bowl team. But as the Tigers struggled in 1983 to a 4-7 record, so did Smith.
When Bill Arnsparger arrived before the 1984 season, he and offensive line coach Terry Lewis encouraged Smith to shed a lot of weight. He dropped from 295 pounds to 262 on his 6-foot-2 frame, with better quickness turning Smith back into a fearsome blocker. Opening holes for tailback Dalton Hilliard and protecting quarterback Jeff Wickersham, Smith earned numerous All-American honors as he helped the Tigers to an 8-3-1 record and their first Sugar Bowl appearance since the 1967 season.
“Every week he has got a challenge, and he has won most of the battles,” Arnsparger said. “When you can win most of the battles at whatever position you play, you’re doing a good job.”
The St. Louis Cardinals selected Smith in the third round of the 1985 NFL draft, launching a distinguished professional career. Smith played for the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals from 1985-93 and the New York Giants from 1994-96, missing only nine of a possible 192 games.
“I had a long run and it was a great career,” Smith said in 1998. “I have no regrets because the game has been good to me.”
OTHER GREATS
Bill Fortier, T * 1966-68
Standout tackle for LSU team that won inaugural Peach Bowl in 1968, earning All-SEC honors.