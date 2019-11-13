Two starters in the defensive backfield returned to LSU football practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior cornerback Kristian Fulton and junior safety Kary Vincent Jr. had not practiced this week, but they did not appear limited in drills during the open period.

Against Alabama last weekend, Fulton missed part of a drive and Vincent twice limped off the field.

On Wednesday morning, coach Ed Orgeron described Vincent as "questionable" for No. 1 LSU's game Saturday night against Ole Miss.

"He's going to have to get well throughout the week," Orgeron said. "I'm not sure if he's going to play or not."

Many of the players missing on Tuesday returned to the field, including left tackle Saahdiq Charles, junior safety Eric Monroe, fullback Tory Carter and senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon, who had not practiced yet this week.

Sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin shed the gold, non-contact jersey he wore on Tuesday, signaling he can practice without any limitations. Shelvin has worn a brace on his left arm since the Florida game.

Roll call:

Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:

Todd Harris Jr., S, junior

Donte Starks, LB, freshman

Michael Smith, OL, junior

Austin Deculus, OT, junior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman

Neil Farrell Jr., DE, junior