Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin and defensive end Soni Fonua regained their eligibility and will play for the first time this season when LSU faces Auburn, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday.

Kirklin and Fonua, both fifth-year seniors, had missed the last four games because of academic issues, according to a source. They’ll help with the depth at their respective positions.

“We’re very happy,” Orgeron said. “I’m very complimentary of both of those young men. They practiced hard the last four weeks, and they’re eligible. They’re ready to play. I’m excited about that.”

Kirklin, who started his career on defense, has played in 48 games. He started twice and caught 13 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns last season, all career-highs.

Fonua transferred to LSU from a junior college before the 2019 season. He played in 11 games over the last two years. Fonua recorded a career-high four tackles and one tackle for loss in the season finale against Ole Miss.

Though LSU will regain Kirklin and Fonua, it continues to wait for a change in the status of running backs John Emery Jr. and Tre Bradford.

Emery was ruled academically ineligible for the entire season, a decision his attorney is in the process of fighting, and Bradford hasn’t received clearance since transferring back from Oklahoma.

“There’s nothing we’ve heard yet on either one of them,” Orgeron said. “So we’re going to continue to work them until we get a final answer.”