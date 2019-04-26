Former All American LSU linebacker Devin White was a "safe pick" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft, a local columnist writes, saying White's position on the field is "more like a bass player than a lead guitarist."

Tampa Bay Times columnist John Romano has high praise for White as a player and concedes that, a decade from now, White might be "celebrated as a Tampa Bay icon."

In fact, Advocate columnist Scott Rabalais said Thursday night that he thinks White will end up in the Hall of Fame some day.

As for the Bucs, though, they needed a "difference maker," Romano argues, and a better choice would've been defense linemen like Kentucky's Josh Allen or Houston's Ed Oliver.

White is the highest pick that the Buccaneers have spent on a linebacker, and at No. 5, White's projected total contract is estimated by Spotrac.com to be valued just over $29 million.

Inside linebackers like White are "more like a bass player than a lead guitarist. They’re an important part of a good defense, but they’re not usually chosen in the top five picks of the NFL Draft," Romano said.

Draft experts like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. seem to disagree.

"Well (the Buccaneers) need (White), first of all," he said Tuesday before the draft. "That's a big need for them, linebacker... He fits what they need. Be a real leader of that defense. He can be the leader, the cornerstone of the defense. Got great character. He's perfect for today's NFL."

Can't see video below? Click here.

White skyrocketed up draft boards in the months leading up to Thursday. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Cotton Valley native ran a 4.42 40-yard dash to lead all linebackers at the NFL combine.

White established himself as one of the greatest linebackers in LSU history, joining former players from Mike Anderson to Michael Brooks to Bradie James in the pantheon of top-level defenders.

Comparisons have linked the horse-riding, fumble-forcing White to previous NFL greats long before White announced he was giving up his senior year for the draft: Hall of Famer Ray Lewis; Roquan Smith, the Chicago Bears' No. 8 overall pick in 2018.

"He's going to be a Rookie of the Year candidate who's going to record a ridiculous number of tackles and explosive plays," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

Click here to read the Tampa Bay Times' full column.