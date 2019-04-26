Louisiana State linebacker Devin White poses with his new jersey after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ORG XMIT: TNMS183
Former All American LSU linebacker Devin White was a "safe pick" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft, a local columnist writes, saying White's position on the field is "more like a bass player than a lead guitarist."
Tampa Bay Times columnist John Romano has high praise for White as a player and concedes that, a decade from now, White might be "celebrated as a Tampa Bay icon."
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hardly is anything as sure a thing as was Devin White walking across the stage, embracing the NFL commissioner Roger Goodel…
Inside linebackers like White are "more like a bass player than a lead guitarist. They’re an important part of a good defense, but they’re not usually chosen in the top five picks of the NFL Draft," Romano said.
Draft experts like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. seem to disagree.
"Well (the Buccaneers) need (White), first of all," he said Tuesday before the draft. "That's a big need for them, linebacker... He fits what they need. Be a real leader of that defense. He can be the leader, the cornerstone of the defense. Got great character. He's perfect for today's NFL."
White skyrocketed up draft boards in the months leading up to Thursday. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Cotton Valley native ran a 4.42 40-yard dash to lead all linebackers at the NFL combine.
White established himself as one of the greatest linebackers in LSU history, joining former players from Mike Anderson to Michael Brooks to Bradie James in the pantheon of top-level defenders.
Comparisons have linked the horse-riding, fumble-forcing White to previous NFL greats long before White announced he was giving up his senior year for the draft: Hall of Famer Ray Lewis; Roquan Smith, the Chicago Bears' No. 8 overall pick in 2018.
"He's going to be a Rookie of the Year candidate who's going to record a ridiculous number of tackles and explosive plays," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White speaks at a press conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White speaks at a press conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White speaks at a press conference after the Tampa Bay Bucaneers selected White in the first round of the NFL Draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White speaks at a press conference after the Tampa Bay Bucaneers selected White in the first round of the NFL Draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White poses with his new jersey after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: TNMS184
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White speaks at a press conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White speaks at a press conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White speaks at a press conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White speaks at a press conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White speaks at a press conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ORG XMIT: TNMS182
Louisiana State linebacker Devin White poses with his new jersey after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected White in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: TNMS184
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR SIRIUSXM - STampa Bay first round pick Devin White visits SiriusXM NFL Radio at the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne/AP Images for SiriusXM) ORG XMIT: CPALA506