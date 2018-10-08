LSU appears like it'll have another starter back for its big game vs. Georgia on Saturday.

Startling linebacker Jacob Phillips, who missed the game against Florida, is likely going to practice Monday and be able to play Saturday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday at his weekly news conference.

Florida battered an LSU defense that played without Phillips, who was dressed out on the sideline. Phillips had missed practice last Monday and Tuesday and was limited Wednesday. Freshman Micah Baskerville started in his place.

Starting LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield won't play vs. Georgia, Orgeron said. Brumfield was injured against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22 and is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Orgeron said he's hopeful Brumfield will play in two weeks vs. Mississippi State.

Adrian Magee, who subbed at left guard vs. Florida, "made some mistakes there, but he had two days of practice," Orgeron said. The plan is to keep Magee there vs. Georgia.

The Tigers host the Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in Tiger Stadium.