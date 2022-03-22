It sounded like Kim Mulkey’s voice was hoarse with emotion. She said it was something else. Pollen maybe.
It looked to one questioner as though her eyes were tearing up as she watched fifth-year seniors Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry answer questions after their final game as LSU Tigers. No, Mulkey insisted, that wasn’t it.
But asked how much she enjoyed this season, Mulkey looked as wistfully content as someone so intensely competitive could be after her team’s season had just come to an end.
“One of my most enjoyable years,” Mulkey said following LSU’s 79-64 loss to Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA Spokane Regional.
Not for the championships LSU won. There were none. Not for reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in eight years. The Tigers fell a game short of that mark.
No, it was for the season entire. The kind of season she has not experienced in a very long time. The kind of season she had her first year at Baylor.
Everyone saw how things went there. After going 21-9 in 2000-01 with a one-and-done trip to the NCAA tournament, Mulkey built what she herself called a dynasty at Baylor. Her teams won three national championships, made a fourth trip to the Women’s Final Four, and only missed the NCAA tournament one other time.
Who would leave something like that? She asked if anyone could think of another coach who did and found no replies. Even now, nearly a year after she left Baylor for LSU, it’s still unbelievable that she did it.
Then again, it’s totally understandable when you learn something about the woman who grew up in Tickfaw.
“This is home,” Mulkey said. “It's why I came back. I didn't go to LSU. I competed against LSU (at Louisiana Tech). And it's our flagship university in the state. And I have seen what has taken place here through the years the final fours and the great players that played here and the stands being full. I knew what it was capable of being like.
“And timing was right in my life to come back. And as I said in my first press conference, I wanted to be a positive, I wanted to be a positive for LSU. I wanted to be a positive for the state of Louisiana. And that's why it's so enjoyable. There is just something in your heart and gut tells you in your career this is where you need to be.”
Under Mulkey, the Tigers executed the biggest turnaround in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball history, going from 9-13 a year ago to 26-6.
Mulkey’s second Baylor team went 27-6. If expectations are that LSU will automatically win more and more each season, Mulkey is eager to temper them.
But only to a point.
“We lose five seniors,” Mulkey said. “Experience matters. When we tie those shoes up next year, it's going to take a while. We may not have this record. ‘Oh, my God, what's wrong?’ Nothing's wrong. We're going to be playing freshmen and sophomores. They’ve got to grow.
“I was blessed to have inherited experience. We don't have that next year. We can get in the transfer portal, and we will. But we're going to build this program with high school seniors as well. And those high school seniors are going to be McDonald's All-Americans. They're going to be the best in the country that we can get in here. But that doesn't make them able to compete immediately against juniors and seniors in the SEC and in the playoffs. It's going to take time.”
Time is up for this fifth-year senior group: Pointer and Cherry, Faustine Aifuwa, Autumn Newby and Awa Trasi. They didn’t win titles. They didn’t get past the NCAA’s first weekend. But you just know they will always occupy a special place in Mulkey’s heart along with the players that helped her cut down all those nets.
“I can only imagine what those kids felt like the last two or three years with nobody in the stands,” Mulkey said. “And what it was like to lose those close games. I had to remind them in that locker room you were picked eighth in the league, and you finished second. You got as high I think as sixth in the polls. You got to host a regional. You're on a national scale viewed as one of the top 16 seeds in the country.
“So this bunch jump started this program again. It revived it again. It gave everybody an interest. And I'm forever grateful to them. Forever.”
An unexpectedly enjoyable season for Mulkey and LSU is over. But you get a sense one day she and future Tigers will be cutting down nets, and she will recall again the foundation that this team laid.