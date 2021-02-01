Tyrann Mathieu doesn't play football in the state of Louisiana these days, but his work with a Baton Rouge-area nonprofit is what helped spur a donation from another continent.

Last week David Sullivan Jr., the son of the founder of the English Premier League's West Ham United Football Club, reached out to the Baton Rouge nonprofit TRUCE with a large cash donation for items like schools supplies, uniforms and tutoring.

Mathieu extended his thanks to Sullivan and others this week during his Super Bowl 55 media session, noting that they've been following the Baton Rouge program -- which he's heavily involved with -- for the past six months.

"Obviously any time you do great things in the community, a lot of people want to be a part of that," Mathieu said. "We’re so grateful, I know I am, and especially the children over at TRUCE, for any charitable donations that can really help these kids. And I think obviously having programs like TRUCE in Louisiana to really help these kids and kind of give them a resource or an outlet to really find out what it is they want to do, or what it is they want to become in their life."

Sullivan said he'd learned about the program through one of Mathieu's social media posts last season. The former LSU star and New Orleans native meets regularly with the children involved with TRUCE in online conversations branded as "The Shift."

"It means a lot to me to be a part of these different programs, and I know it means a lot to these kids to have someone like me speaking with them, talking to them, giving them some time out of my day," Mathieu said. "Over the past year we’ve been able to reach a lot of kids and we’re continuing to grow as a family. So I’m exciting for the future. I’m excited to see what these kids can continue to become.”

TRUCE was established in 2018 to establish aid for Baton Rouge youth from ages 14 through 24, with a stated mission to "identify and support the youth of our community who are at risk by providing them and their communities continued outreach and resources."

The program's website lists employment assistance, mental health and family services, along with resources for education assistance, substance abuse treatment, mentors and recreational activities.

Mathieu's charity also extends to a foundation bearing his name that aims to help financially disadvantaged children in New Orleans and his new home of Kansas City. He's hosted a "Celebrity Kickball Weekend" event each of the past three years with proceeds going to those causes. After holding the first two editions at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, the 2020 event was hosted in Kansas City.

Mathieu and the Chiefs face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with hopes of becoming the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots last achieved that feat in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.