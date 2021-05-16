With LSU’s postseason aspirations on the line Sunday afternoon, its offense exploded after two days of minimal production, keeping the Tigers in the hunt for an NCAA tournament berth.
Cade Doughty started the onslaught with a two-run homer. Drew Bianco added a solo blast of his own. Two other players delivered extra-base hits, and that was before Giovanni DiGiacomo crushed his first home run of the season — in the third inning.
LSU scored eight runs by the end of the third, leading the Tigers to a 13-5 win over Alabama in their series finale. LSU had scored seven runs between the first two games inside Alex Box Stadium. Its 13 runs were the second-most against another Southeastern Conference team this season. The Tigers had scored 15 against Kentucky.
Losing this game would have given Alabama (29-19, 12-14 SEC) an edge amongst two bubble teams and forced LSU to sweep Texas A&M next weekend to have any hope of an NCAA tournament selection.
The Tigers, who haven’t swept an SEC series, still need at least two wins against Texas A&M. They may also need a run in the SEC tournament. But all of that remained feasible with the win.
The offense jumped quickly on Alabama starter Connor Prielipp, a left-hander who entered the season as a potential All-American but dealt with a medical issue throughout the year. The Tigers forced him out after one inning as Doughty’s home run provided an early lead.
LSU (32-19, 11-16) had taken leads in each game of this series but seen its offense fizzle. The lineup maintained its torrid pace Sunday. Bianco led off the second inning with his fifth home run of the season. Then Dylan Crews and Gavin Dugas hit back-to-back RBI doubles. LSU had five extra-base hits by the end of the frame.
WIth LSU leading 5-2, Alabama turned to its third pitcher by the third inning. William Freeman inherited runners on first and second. After a sacrifice bunt pushed them into scoring position, DiGiacomo crushed a three-run homer 407 feet into right field. A player known for his speed, DiGiacomo hadn’t homered since the 2019 SEC tournament. He added another solo shot in the eighth inning.
The blowout in progress, Ma’Khail Hilliard did his part on the mound. The senior right-hander allowed three runs over five innings, limiting a team that had 26 hits entering the series finale. Alabama constantly swung over Hilliard’s curveball. He finished with seven strikeouts and surrendered four hits.
The Tigers tacked on a run in the fifth inning, and Alabama scored once in the sixth. The score held at 9-4 entering the bottom of the seventh. There, LSU loaded the bases with no outs.
Alabama, trying to hold onto any chance of a comeback, brought in closer Chase Lee for the third time this weekend. He hadn’t allowed a run in his previous two appearances. Crews, the first batter he faced, singled. Then Mitchell Sanford, a pinch-hitter, singled with two outs, stretching LSU’s lead into a comfortable distance.